Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unknown gunmen kill lawmaker representing Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra
Legit  - Unknown gunmen have beheaded Hon Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

17 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Soludo?s constituency Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Soludo?s constituency
Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency Ripples Nigeria:
Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency
Gov. Soludo Enraged As Kidnappers Behead Okoye, Lawmaker Representing His Constituency The New Diplomat:
Gov. Soludo Enraged As Kidnappers Behead Okoye, Lawmaker Representing His Constituency
Gunmen behead Soludo’s lawmaker days after kidnap News Breakers:
Gunmen behead Soludo’s lawmaker days after kidnap


   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
2 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 12 hours ago
3 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Bandits release kidnapped Kaduna College of Education students - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, in Portrait Campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info