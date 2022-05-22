Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aba Crusade: IPOB Attacks CAN, Reveals How They Have Failed Nigerian Christians
News photo Anaedo Online  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of failing to satisfy the Christian community’s expectations in Nigeria. IPOB was reacting to a statement attributed to CAN that the planned crusade of the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Scared Of IPOB Attack, Kumuyi Cancels Aba Crusade Biz Watch Nigeria:
Scared Of IPOB Attack, Kumuyi Cancels Aba Crusade
Aba Crusade: You’ve Failed Nigerian Christians – IPOB Tells CAN Naija News:
Aba Crusade: You’ve Failed Nigerian Christians – IPOB Tells CAN
Despite CAN’s backing, Kumuyi cancels Abia crusade after IPOB warning Osmek News:
Despite CAN’s backing, Kumuyi cancels Abia crusade after IPOB warning


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Abducted Kano university lecturer regains freedom - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
9 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Landmark Air Quality Declaration To Improve Climate, Health - Independent, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info