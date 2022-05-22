Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani
News photo Daily Post  - The beheading of Anambra lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye has been described as an act of lawlessness and barbarity being spread in Nigeria. Okoye’s head, without his body, was found on Saturday at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani Nigerian Eye:
Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani
Anambra Lawmaker’s Beheading Shows Lawlessness Spreading In Nigeria – Shehu Sani Infotrust News:
Anambra Lawmaker’s Beheading Shows Lawlessness Spreading In Nigeria – Shehu Sani
Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani See Naija:
Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani reacts to beheading of Anambra lawmaker Within Nigeria:
Shehu Sani reacts to beheading of Anambra lawmaker
Shehu Sani Reacts To Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker Naija News:
Shehu Sani Reacts To Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker
Shehu Sani reacts to beheading of Anambra lawmaker Tunde Ednut:
Shehu Sani reacts to beheading of Anambra lawmaker
Anambra Lawmaker’s Beheading Shows Lawlessness Spreading In Nigeria – Shehu Sani Reacts Tori News:
Anambra Lawmaker’s Beheading Shows Lawlessness Spreading In Nigeria – Shehu Sani Reacts


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
2 Evil, politics will not divide Nigeria – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 NEMA receives 129 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Money doesn?t give you the right to treat people with less any differently. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
7 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward - News Break, 9 hours ago
9 Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info