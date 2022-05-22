Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo Amotekun arrests 4,000 suspected criminals in five months
News photo The Punch  - The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has arrested no fewer than 4,000 suspected criminals across the 18 local government areas of the state in five months.

   More Picks
1 Update: Four Killed, Five Injured In Collapsed 3-Storey Building In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Police engage dare devil kidnappers and armed robbers in shootout in Delta, kill 10 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
5 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
