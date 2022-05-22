Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun 2022: I Don’t Believe In Do Or Die Politics – Oyetola
News photo The Will  - May 22, (THEWILL) - Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state, has said he is not ready to engage in "fire for fire politics", which some politicians have already declared ahead of the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

0sun 2022: I’m not for Vanguard News:
0sun 2022: I’m not for 'fire for fire' politics — Gov Oyetola
Osun 2022: I’m not ‘fire for fire’ – Oyetola The Nation:
Osun 2022: I’m not ‘fire for fire’ – Oyetola
Osun 2022: I’m not for “fire for fire” politics — Oyetola The Herald:
Osun 2022: I’m not for “fire for fire” politics — Oyetola
Osun 2022: I Don’t Believe In ‘Fire For Fire” Politics – Oyetola Independent:
Osun 2022: I Don’t Believe In ‘Fire For Fire” Politics – Oyetola
I’m not for “fire for fire” politics — Gov. Oyetola Prompt News:
I’m not for “fire for fire” politics — Gov. Oyetola


   More Picks
1 Update: Four Killed, Five Injured In Collapsed 3-Storey Building In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 2023: You’re already on board, Emir of Kastina assures Osinbajo - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
3 Salah vs Son: Berbatov chooses player to win Premier League Golden Boot - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
5 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward - News Break, 15 hours ago
9 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info