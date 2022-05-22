Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dagogo drags PDP, INEC to court over exclusion
News photo The Nation  - The embattled member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has dragged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court following his exclusion from the list of governorship aspirants in Ri

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dagogo drags PDP, INEC to court over exclusion The Punch:
Dagogo drags PDP, INEC to court over exclusion
Dagogo Drags PDP, INEC To Court Over Exclusion The Nigeria Lawyer:
Dagogo Drags PDP, INEC To Court Over Exclusion
Rivers governorship poll: Farah Dagogo drags INEC, PDP to court - P.M. News PM News:
Rivers governorship poll: Farah Dagogo drags INEC, PDP to court - P.M. News
Dagogo drags PDP, INEC to court over exclusion News Breakers:
Dagogo drags PDP, INEC to court over exclusion


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 mins ago
7 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info