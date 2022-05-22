S’East APC presidential aspirants in closed-door meeting The Nation - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction, are in a closed door meeting at the Maitama, Abuja home of Senator Rochas Okorocha. In attendance are Emeka Nwajiuba, Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ken Nnamani, Mrs. Uju Ken-Ohanenye ...



News Credibility Score: 99%