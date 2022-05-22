One of my ‘sons’ ll emerge next Enugu Governor – Mbaka The Nation - The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka on Sunday declared that one of his 'children' will emerge next Enugu Governor in 2023.The cleric, who spoke when the former Minister of Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, worshipped at t



News Credibility Score: 99%