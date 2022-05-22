Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abductors seize cleric, son in Ondo; reject N1m ransom offer - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The Ondo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a cleric and his son on Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose LG of Ondo State.

