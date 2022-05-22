Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I won't stop women-based content, says Mr Macaroni
News photo The Punch  - Popular comedian and activist, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has said irrespective of criticism of the styles adopted for his comedy skits, he won't stop using women for his content.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

