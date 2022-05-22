Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Blasphemy: Drama as Abuja RCCG members stage protest with sealed lips
News photo The Punch  - There was drama at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Central Parish) in Abuja on Sunday as members protested against the killing of Christians in Nigeria over alleged blasphemy with their lips sealed with cellotape.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blasphemy: Drama as Abuja RCCG members stage protest with sealed lips News Breakers:
Blasphemy: Drama as Abuja RCCG members stage protest with sealed lips
Blasphemy: RCCG members protest killings with sealed lips Within Nigeria:
Blasphemy: RCCG members protest killings with sealed lips
Blasphemy: RCCG members protest killings with sealed lips Tunde Ednut:
Blasphemy: RCCG members protest killings with sealed lips
Drama As RCCG Members Protest Killing Of Deborah Samuel Naija News:
Drama As RCCG Members Protest Killing Of Deborah Samuel


   More Picks
1 Update: Four Killed, Five Injured In Collapsed 3-Storey Building In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 2023: You’re already on board, Emir of Kastina assures Osinbajo - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
3 Salah vs Son: Berbatov chooses player to win Premier League Golden Boot - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
5 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward - News Break, 16 hours ago
9 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info