Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP State Assembly, Reps primaries in Enugu peaceful, transparent - National Electoral Committees
News photo Daily Post  - The Electoral Committees from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party for the conduct of the State House of Assembly (SHOA)

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Enugu PDP state assembly, Reps primaries peaceful, transparent, say national electoral committees The Guardian:
Enugu PDP state assembly, Reps primaries peaceful, transparent, say national electoral committees
Enugu PDP State Assembly, Reps Primaries Peaceful, Transparent, Say National Electoral Committees The Street Journal:
Enugu PDP State Assembly, Reps Primaries Peaceful, Transparent, Say National Electoral Committees
PDP State Assembly, Reps primaries in Enugu peaceful, transparent – Electoral Committees News Diary Online:
PDP State Assembly, Reps primaries in Enugu peaceful, transparent – Electoral Committees
PDP State Assembly, Reps Primaries In Enugu Peaceful, Transparent – Electoral Committees Fresh Reporters:
PDP State Assembly, Reps Primaries In Enugu Peaceful, Transparent – Electoral Committees


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 2023: You’re already on board, Emir of Kastina assures Osinbajo - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Salah vs Son: Berbatov chooses player to win Premier League Golden Boot - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
7 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info