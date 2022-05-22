Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sterling Bank Signs MoU With Optometrists On Funding, Capacity Building
News photo Yes International! Magazine  - Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Optometrist Association (NOA) to automate operations, enhance capacity and provide funding at competitive interest rates for members ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding The Punch:
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding, capacity building The Eagle Online:
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding, capacity building
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding News Breakers:
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding, capacity building Mega News:
Sterling Bank signs MoU with optometrists on funding, capacity building


   More Picks
1 Update: Four Killed, Five Injured In Collapsed 3-Storey Building In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Police engage dare devil kidnappers and armed robbers in shootout in Delta, kill 10 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
5 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info