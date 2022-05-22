Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen vow to kill more lawmakers in Anambra
News photo Daily Trust  - Less than 24 hours after killing Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, lawmaker who represented Aguata II constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, unknown gunmen have threatened to murder more Anambra lawmakers.

