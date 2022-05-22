Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him
News photo Legit  - Progress has beat finalist Zadok to emerge as the winner of the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Idol show, he walks away with the grand prize of N100 million.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

