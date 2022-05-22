Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why accounts of 50 firms operating loan apps are frozen –FCCPC boss
News photo The Punch  - FCCPC boss in this interview disclosed that the agency had taken strong actions against loan apps and other firms violating the rights of Nigerian consumers.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We The Herald:
We've frozen bank accounts of 50 loan apps - FCCPC boss
FCCPC Boss Reveals Outcome Of Clampdown On Loan Apps Biz Watch Nigeria:
FCCPC Boss Reveals Outcome Of Clampdown On Loan Apps
Why accounts of 50 firms operating loan apps are frozen –FCCPC boss News Breakers:
Why accounts of 50 firms operating loan apps are frozen –FCCPC boss
Why Accounts Of 50 Firms Operating Loan Apps Are Frozen –FCCPC Boss Naija News:
Why Accounts Of 50 Firms Operating Loan Apps Are Frozen –FCCPC Boss
Accounts of 50 Firms Operating Loan Apps Have Been Frozen – FCCPC Boss Tori News:
Accounts of 50 Firms Operating Loan Apps Have Been Frozen – FCCPC Boss


   More Picks
1 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Buhari renews Goni's tenure as CG National Park Services for another 5-year term - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Bayelsa Queens crowned 2022 NWFL Premiership Champions - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
9 Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info