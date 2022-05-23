Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerians spend $221m on foreign education in three months –CBN report
The Punch
- Nigerians spend $221m on foreign education in three months –CBN report
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
CBN report says Nigerians spent N91.7 billion on foreign education in three months amid ASUU strike
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigerians Invest $221m Into Foreign Education In Three Months – CBN
Economic Confidential:
Nigerians Spent $221m On Foreign Education In Three Months – CBN
News Breakers:
Nigerians spend $221m on foreign education in three months –CBN report
Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerians Spend $221m On Foreign Education In Three Months – CBN
More Picks
1
Winner Of Nigerian Idol 2022: Progress Wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 -
Mandy News,
20 hours ago
2
21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
3
Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Nigerians React as Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 7 – Vanguard -
News Breakers,
10 hours ago
5
Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
7
2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
