Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his wife helped him when he was broke
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Twitter user @oko_ajike has expressed his gratitude towards his wife for helping him when he didn’t have a well paying job.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I want to do everything for this woman: Man appreciates wife who stood by him when he was broke Legit:
I want to do everything for this woman: Man appreciates wife who stood by him when he was broke
I Will Do Everything For This Woman – Man Narrates How His Wife Helped Him When He Was Broke Naija Loaded:
I Will Do Everything For This Woman – Man Narrates How His Wife Helped Him When He Was Broke
I Will Do Everything For This Woman – Man Narrates How His Wife Helped Him When He Was Broke Information Nigeria:
I Will Do Everything For This Woman – Man Narrates How His Wife Helped Him When He Was Broke
"I will do everything for this woman" - Man showers praises on wife who helped him when he was broke Gist Reel:
"I will do everything for this woman" - Man showers praises on wife who helped him when he was broke
Man Heaps Praises On Wife Who Helped Him When He Was Broke Tori News:
Man Heaps Praises On Wife Who Helped Him When He Was Broke


   More Picks
1 Winner Of Nigerian Idol 2022: Progress Wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 - Mandy News, 20 hours ago
2 21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
3 Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Nigerians React as Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 7 – Vanguard - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
5 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
7 2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info