Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Mob beats suspected car snatcher to death in Katsina
The Punch
- Mob beats suspected car snatcher to death in Katsina
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Suspected Car Snatcher Beaten To Death In Katsina
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Mob Beats Suspected Car Snatcher To Death In Katsina | Ladun Liadi's Blog
People n Politics:
Mob beats suspected car snatcher to death in Katsina
News Breakers:
Mob beats suspected car snatcher to death in Katsina
More Picks
1
Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him -
Legit,
16 hours ago
3
NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities -
News Diary Online,
13 hours ago
4
PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
5
Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Buhari renews Goni's tenure as CG National Park Services for another 5-year term -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
8
Bayelsa Queens crowned 2022 NWFL Premiership Champions -
The Eagle Online,
15 hours ago
9
Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
