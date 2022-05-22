Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki, Orbih factions hold parallel primaries in Edo
The Nation  - THERE was confusion in the 18 local government areas of Edo State as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders held parallel House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries, which were monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission

1 hour ago
1 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
5 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Anambra House of Assembly expresses shock over member’s murder - The Nation, 18 hours ago
10 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
