Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Comedian Efe Warriboy throws major shade at his colleagues on tour in the UK
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comedian Efe Warriboy has taken  to his Instastories to throw shade at some of his colleagues currently on tour in the UK.

 

According to him, only 5% of them are telling joke

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Comedian Efe Warriboy says many of his colleagues touring the UK are joking Ripples Nigeria:
Comedian Efe Warriboy says many of his colleagues touring the UK are joking
Comedian Efe Warriboy SHADES His Colleagues Currently Touring The UK | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Comedian Efe Warriboy SHADES His Colleagues Currently Touring The UK | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Comedian Efe Warriboy SHADES His Colleagues Currently Touring The UK News Breakers:
Comedian Efe Warriboy SHADES His Colleagues Currently Touring The UK
Comedian Efe Warriboy Shades His Colleagues On Tour In The UK Tori News:
Comedian Efe Warriboy Shades His Colleagues On Tour In The UK


   More Picks
1 21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
2 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Lawan Refutes Reports Of Withdrawal, Says He Will Emerge APC Candidate - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
6 Female Afghan TV Journalists Appear With Faces Covered Following Taliban Order - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 PDP primaries: Abia speaker, others emerge candidates for House of Reps - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 3 hours ago
9 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
10 Moment AY and wife, Mabel dance ecstatically to the altar during their baby's dedication in church [Video] - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info