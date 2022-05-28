Progress Wins “Nigerian Idol” Season 7 | See Highlights from the Finale Bella Naija - It was a mix of shock and celebration for Progress as he was announced as the winner of “Nigerian Idol” season 7. He’s going home with, a cash prize of ₦30m, a brand new SUV, a weekend getaway, an EP recording and music video shoot and more.



