Progress Wins “Nigerian Idol” Season 7 | See Highlights from the Finale
Bella Naija  - It was a mix of shock and celebration for Progress as he was announced as the winner of “Nigerian Idol” season 7. He’s going home with, a cash prize of ₦30m, a brand new SUV, a weekend getaway, an EP recording and music video shoot and more.

1 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 mins ago
7 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
