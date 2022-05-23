Okoye Wants To Play At The Three World Cups With Super Eagles

Complete Sports - Maduka Okoye hopes he will get the chance to play for Nigeria at the world cup in future, while lamenting Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.The Super Eagles lost out to eternal rivals Ghana in the playoff round ...



