Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality'
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog  - Yoruba Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has meandered into the altercation between his colleague Tonto Dikeh and Journalist Kemi....He went down memory lane of when she blasted him for his Movie ''Oko Iyabo'' even though she had not watched it and reminded ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Kemi Olunloyo gives update after Tonto Dikeh stormed Lagos to beat her up; says she won 5-0 The Info NG:
Kemi Olunloyo gives update after Tonto Dikeh stormed Lagos to beat her up; says she won 5-0
Actress Tonto Dikeh arrives Lagos to find Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Gist Reel:
Actress Tonto Dikeh arrives Lagos to find Journalist Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Storms Lagos To Send Her Back To Jail Naija News:
Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Storms Lagos To Send Her Back To Jail
“What A Dwindling Person@lity”– Yomi Fabiyi Knocks Tonto Dikeh Over Threats On Kemi Olunloyo Gist Lovers:
“What A Dwindling Person@lity”– Yomi Fabiyi Knocks Tonto Dikeh Over Threats On Kemi Olunloyo
Journalist Kemi Olunloyo gives update after actress Tonto Dikeh stormed Lagos to pay her a visit Instablog 9ja:
Journalist Kemi Olunloyo gives update after actress Tonto Dikeh stormed Lagos to pay her a visit
Kemi Olunloyo Gives Update After Tonto Dikeh Stormed Lagos To Beat Her Up; Says She Won 5-0 Bukas Blog:
Kemi Olunloyo Gives Update After Tonto Dikeh Stormed Lagos To Beat Her Up; Says She Won 5-0


   More Picks
1 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari renews Goni's tenure as CG National Park Services for another 5-year term - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
7 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian, 1 day ago
9 IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Anambra House of Assembly expresses shock over member’s murder - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info