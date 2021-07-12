Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer challenges Malami to public debate
Daily Post
- Bruce Fein, a United States, US, lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has challenged the Nigerian Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami to a debate.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Kanu’s US lawyer, Bruce Fein, challenges AGF Malami to public debate
Nigerian Eye:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer challenges Malami to public debate
Tunde Ednut:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer challenges Malami to public debate
Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer challenges Malami to public debate
Osmek News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer challenges Malami to public debate
See Naija:
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer challenges Malami to public debate
More Picks
1
21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
2
Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him -
Legit,
17 hours ago
4
NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities -
News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
5
2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
2023 Presidency: Lawan Refutes Reports Of Withdrawal, Says He Will Emerge APC Candidate -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
7
PDP primaries: Abia speaker, others emerge candidates for House of Reps -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
8
Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
5 hours ago
9
PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
10
Moment AY and wife, Mabel dance ecstatically to the altar during their baby's dedication in church [Video] -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
