Nigerian Government Appoints Nwabuoku As Acting Accountant General To Replace Idris Suspended Over N80billion Alleged Fraud

Sahara Reporters - The Nigerian government has appointed Mr Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation following the indefinite suspension of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris. This was conveyed in a letter dated May 20,



