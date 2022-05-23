Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Joe Biden says US is willing to respond 'militarily' in event of Chinese attack on Taiwan
Linda Ikeji Blog  - US President, Joe Biden has stated that the United States would intervene militarily if China attempts to take Taiwan by force.

31 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biden says US would defend Taiwan militarily from invasion The Guardian:
Biden says US would defend Taiwan militarily from invasion
Biden Vows To Defend Taiwan Militarily If China Invades Channels Television:
Biden Vows To Defend Taiwan Militarily If China Invades
Biden Says US Would Defend Taiwan Militarily From Invasion The Street Journal:
Biden Says US Would Defend Taiwan Militarily From Invasion
We News Wire NGR:
We'll defend Taiwan militarily in case of attack — US President, Biden
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan militarily in case of attack News Diary Online:
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan militarily in case of attack
Biden says US would defend Taiwan militarily from invasion News Breakers:
Biden says US would defend Taiwan militarily from invasion


   More Picks
1 Fundamentalists now use blasphemy as excuse to kill Christians and girls who refuse their sexual advances ? CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
4 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Buhari renews Goni's tenure as CG National Park Services for another 5-year term - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Bayelsa Queens crowned 2022 NWFL Premiership Champions - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
9 Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info