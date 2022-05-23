Erik ten Hag unveiled at Old Trafford as new Manchester United manager (photos)







On Monday morning, May 23, Ten Hag was shown around the stadium by director of Linda Ikeji Blog - Erik ten Hag has been unveiled by Manchester United at Old Trafford as the club's new manager.On Monday morning, May 23, Ten Hag was shown around the stadium by director of



News Credibility Score: 99%