Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
The Punch
- Elder Statesman Edwin Clark said there was need for the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to take over negotiations regarding the Academic Staff Union of Universities' strike.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
ASUU: Edwin Clark wants education minister to take over negotiations
Naija Loaded:
ASUU: Edwin Clark Urges Education Minister To Take Over Negotiations
Information Nigeria:
ASUU: Edwin Clark Urges Education Minister To Take Over Negotiations
Pulse Nigeria:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
The Eagle Online:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
Prompt News:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
Sundiata Post:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
News Verge:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
NPO Reports:
Edwin Clark Accuses Ngige of Treating ASUU Strike as Any Other Trade Disputes
National Daily:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
More Picks
1
Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping colleague's 9-year-old daughter in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
2023: Davido hails Banky W for winning PDP Eti-OSA constituency ticket -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
4
ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday -
Legit,
24 hours ago
6
Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST -
Not Just OK,
17 hours ago
8
No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU -
Nigerian Pilot,
20 hours ago
9
Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age -
Independent,
20 hours ago
10
National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...