Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
News photo The Punch  - Elder Statesman Edwin Clark said there was need for the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to take over negotiations regarding the Academic Staff Union of Universities' strike.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU: Edwin Clark wants education minister to take over negotiations Daily Trust:
ASUU: Edwin Clark wants education minister to take over negotiations
ASUU: Edwin Clark Urges Education Minister To Take Over Negotiations Naija Loaded:
ASUU: Edwin Clark Urges Education Minister To Take Over Negotiations
ASUU: Edwin Clark Urges Education Minister To Take Over Negotiations Information Nigeria:
ASUU: Edwin Clark Urges Education Minister To Take Over Negotiations
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations Pulse Nigeria:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations The Eagle Online:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations Prompt News:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations Sundiata Post:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations — NEWSVERGE
ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations News Breakers:
ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations
Edwin Clark Accuses Ngige of Treating ASUU Strike as Any Other Trade Disputes NPO Reports:
Edwin Clark Accuses Ngige of Treating ASUU Strike as Any Other Trade Disputes
National Daily:
ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping colleague's 9-year-old daughter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 2023: Davido hails Banky W for winning PDP Eti-OSA constituency ticket - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
4 ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
6 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
8 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 20 hours ago
9 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info