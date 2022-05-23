South African pastor found guilty of raping 22-year-old man

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities - News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerians React as Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 7 – Vanguard - News Breakers,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
4 Killed In A'Ibom, Bayelsa As PDP Holds Reps, State Assembly Primaries - Leadership,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Deborah: 13 Muslim groups seek laws against blasphemy, jungle justice - Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
APC insists on screening Jonathan, Emefiele, Ngige - The Nation,
19 hours ago