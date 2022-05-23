Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Supreme Court Bench: SANs reject calls for upward review of retirement age
The Cable:
SAN: Nigeria not developed enough to support increase in judges' retirement age
The Eagle Online:
Supreme Court Bench: SANs reject calls for upward review of retirement age
Daily Nigerian:
SANs reject calls for increasing retirement age for judges — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
SANs reject calls for increasing retirement age for judges
More Picks
1
Winner Of Nigerian Idol 2022: Progress Wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 -
Mandy News,
23 hours ago
2
21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem wins Nigerian Idol Season 7 -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
3
Actor Yomi Fabiyi Writes A Long Memo To His Colleague Tonto Dikeh Over Brouhaha With Kemi + Calls Her 'Dwindling Personality' -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Nigerians React as Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 7 – Vanguard -
News Breakers,
13 hours ago
5
2023: Fayose's son, Olayinka, others win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
NCC Advises on Automatic Updates of Antiviruses to Avoid Vulnerabilities -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
7
Bayelsa Queens crowned 2022 NWFL Premiership Champions -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerian Idol season7: Progress beats Zadok to win N100 million grand prize, fans congratulate him -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday -
Legit,
9 hours ago
