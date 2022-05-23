Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC, Sahara Group invest $300m in gas carriers to drive clean energy access in Africa
News photo The Eagle Online  - The new vessels, MT BARUMK and MT SAPET have increased NNPC and Sahara Group's joint venture investment to over $300million, approaching the JV's $1billion gas infrastructure commitment by 2026.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

