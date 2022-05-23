Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram insurgents kill six ISWAP members during rival clash in Borno
The Street Journal  - Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least six members of the rival Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) in a clash on the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

