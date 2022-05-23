Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Amaechi Visits Katsina, Says He Will Fight Poverty, Insecurity
News photo Leadership  - Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has promised to turn the tide of insecurity and poverty around in the country if given the opportunity to be President ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amaechi in Katsina: ‘I will fight poverty, insecurity’ Vanguard News:
Amaechi in Katsina: ‘I will fight poverty, insecurity’
Amaechi in Katsina, vows to fight poverty, insecurity The Guardian:
Amaechi in Katsina, vows to fight poverty, insecurity
Amaechi: I will fight poverty, insecurity - P.M. News PM News:
Amaechi: I will fight poverty, insecurity - P.M. News
Amaechi: I will fight poverty, insecurity News Breakers:
Amaechi: I will fight poverty, insecurity


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 APC releases fresh timetable for primary elections - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 “Be careful who you have a child with, you may be digging your grave” – Reality star, Tega - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
7 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 18 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
10 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info