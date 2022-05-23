Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I need a complete man for urgent marriage – Eucharia Anunobi
News photo The Nation  - Actress Eucharia Anunobi has stated she needs a complete, god-fearing man for marriage immediately.She was possibly debunking alleged rumour of being engaged to a 27-year-old, which has set tongues wagging on social media.The actress was married to C

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eucharia Anunobi Confirms She Needs A Complete Man The Guardian:
Eucharia Anunobi Confirms She Needs A Complete Man
I’m in urgent need of a complete man – Eucharia Anunobi Correct NG:
I’m in urgent need of a complete man – Eucharia Anunobi
Eucharia Anunobi Says She Needs A Complete Man The Street Journal:
Eucharia Anunobi Says She Needs A Complete Man
I need a complete man for urgent marriage, Eucharia Anunobi Nigeria Breaking News:
I need a complete man for urgent marriage, Eucharia Anunobi
I’m in urgent need of a complete man – Eucharia Anunobi Naija on Point:
I’m in urgent need of a complete man – Eucharia Anunobi
Eucharia Anunobi Confirms She Needs A Complete Man News Breakers:
Eucharia Anunobi Confirms She Needs A Complete Man
I Need A Complete Man For Urgent Marriage – Eucharia Anunobi (Video) Tori News:
I Need A Complete Man For Urgent Marriage – Eucharia Anunobi (Video)


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping colleague's 9-year-old daughter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 2023: Davido hails Banky W for winning PDP Eti-OSA constituency ticket - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
4 ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
6 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
8 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 20 hours ago
9 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info