News at a Glance
EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba
Vanguard News
- EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba
EFCC:
EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Asaba Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command on Sunday May 22, 2022 arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters.
PM News:
EFCC cracks 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba - P.M. News
News Breakers:
EFCC cracks 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba
Global Upfront:
EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Asaba, Delta State
Tori News:
EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Delta
More Picks
1
Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Boko Haram insurgents kill six ISWAP members during rival clash in Borno -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
3
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU -
Nigerian Pilot,
21 hours ago
5
I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
6
Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
8
Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age -
Independent,
22 hours ago
9
National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
21 hours ago
