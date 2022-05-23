Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST
YouTube have announced the biggest acts in the entertainment industry for the Africa Day Concert 2022.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 APC releases fresh timetable for primary elections - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 “Be careful who you have a child with, you may be digging your grave” – Reality star, Tega - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
7 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 18 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
10 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
