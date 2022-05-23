Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-House of Reps member, Nzeribe convicted for impersonation, forgery, cheating
News photo Daily Post  - A former House of Representatives member and Governorship Aspirant in Anambra State, Chuma Nzeribe was on Monday in Abuja convicted in the 4- count

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Impersonation: Court convicts ex-Reps member, Nzeribe, defers sentencing Nigerian Tribune:
Impersonation: Court convicts ex-Reps member, Nzeribe, defers sentencing
Court convicts ex-House of Reps member, Chuma Nzeribe, for forgery Ripples Nigeria:
Court convicts ex-House of Reps member, Chuma Nzeribe, for forgery
Court convicts ex-lawmaker for forgery The Eagle Online:
Court convicts ex-lawmaker for forgery
Ex-Rep Chuma Nzeribe convicted of forgery - P.M. News PM News:
Ex-Rep Chuma Nzeribe convicted of forgery - P.M. News
Ex-Rep Chuma Nzeribe convicted of forgery News Breakers:
Ex-Rep Chuma Nzeribe convicted of forgery


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping colleague's 9-year-old daughter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 4 Killed In A'Ibom, Bayelsa As PDP Holds Reps, State Assembly Primaries - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 10 hours ago
7 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Deborah: 13 Muslim groups seek laws against blasphemy, jungle justice - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
9 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 APC insists on screening Jonathan, Emefiele, Ngige - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info