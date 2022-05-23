Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping colleague's 9-year-old daughter in Lagos
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday May 23, sentenced a dismissed policeman, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for defiling 9-year-old daughter of a policewoman. 

 Additional Sources

