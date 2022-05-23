Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7
News photo Daily Post  - The House of Representatives on Monday announced that resumption of plenary has been postponed to June 7. This is as a result of the ongoing party primaries across Nigeria. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps postpone resumption till June 7, cite primaries The Punch:
Reps postpone resumption till June 7, cite primaries
Primaries: Reps shift resumption to June 7 Daily Trust:
Primaries: Reps shift resumption to June 7
Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7 Vanguard News:
Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7
Party Primaries: House of Representatives shifts resumption to June 7. TVC News:
Party Primaries: House of Representatives shifts resumption to June 7.
Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7 Ripples Nigeria:
Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7
Reps Postpone Tuesday Resumption Over Party Primaries Independent:
Reps Postpone Tuesday Resumption Over Party Primaries
Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7 — NEWSVERGE
House of Reps postpones resumption of plenary to June The Eagle Online:
House of Reps postpones resumption of plenary to June
2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7 Tunde Ednut:
2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7
2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7 Within Nigeria:
2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 2023: Davido hails Banky W for winning PDP Eti-OSA constituency ticket - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
3 ASUU: Edwin Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
7 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 20 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 20 hours ago
9 National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
10 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info