Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I need a man that will marry me as soon as possible ' Actress Eucharia Anunobi says (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she needs a man to marry her soon. During an interview with BBC Igbo, the actress-turned-evangelist said she needs 'the man God created for her and she wants him as soon as today.' She said: "Please, let me ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘I Need A Man To Marry Me As Soon As Possible’ – Actress Eucharia Anunobi Cries Out News Break:
‘I Need A Man To Marry Me As Soon As Possible’ – Actress Eucharia Anunobi Cries Out
I need a man that will marry me as soon as possible — Actress Eucharia Anunobi says (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
I need a man that will marry me as soon as possible — Actress Eucharia Anunobi says (video)
I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi The Eagle Online:
I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi
I Need A Man That Will Marry Me As Soon As Possible – Actress Eucharia Anunobi Says | Video Naija on Point:
I Need A Man That Will Marry Me As Soon As Possible – Actress Eucharia Anunobi Says | Video
I need a man that will marry me as soon as possible — Actress Eucharia Anunobi says (video) Gist Punch:
I need a man that will marry me as soon as possible — Actress Eucharia Anunobi says (video)
Eucharia Anunobi Breaks Silence On Man That Will Marry Her Urgently The Genius Media:
Eucharia Anunobi Breaks Silence On Man That Will Marry Her Urgently


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 17 hours ago
5 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
7 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 Small girl, big God: Dancer Korra Obidi buys new car, congratulations pour in as she flaunts fancy SUV online - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Osun PDP primaries: Mob destroys, sets ablaze Adeleke's billboards - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info