Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I have what it takes to succeed Buhari as President – Lawan tells Niger delegates
News photo The Point  - The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said on Monday that he has all it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari whose tenure comes to an end in May 2023. “I am equipped.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I have what it takes to succeed Buhari as President — Lawan Vanguard News:
I have what it takes to succeed Buhari as President — Lawan
‘I have what it takes to succeed Buhari’ The Nation:
‘I have what it takes to succeed Buhari’
I’ve what it takes to succeed Buhari, Lawan tells Niger delegates Premium Times:
I’ve what it takes to succeed Buhari, Lawan tells Niger delegates
I’m most qualified to succeed Buhari – Lawan tells Niger delegates Peoples Daily:
I’m most qualified to succeed Buhari – Lawan tells Niger delegates
I Have What It Takes To Succeed Buhari As President – Lawan Independent:
I Have What It Takes To Succeed Buhari As President – Lawan
Lawan to Niger delegates: I have what it takes to succeed Buhari Sundiata Post:
Lawan to Niger delegates: I have what it takes to succeed Buhari


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 17 hours ago
5 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
7 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 Small girl, big God: Dancer Korra Obidi buys new car, congratulations pour in as she flaunts fancy SUV online - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Osun PDP primaries: Mob destroys, sets ablaze Adeleke's billboards - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info