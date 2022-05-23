Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Aisha Buhari visits APC secretariat to lobby for women
News photo Daily Trust  - The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, visited the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to lobby for slots for women ahead of the 2023 general elections.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I visited APC Secretariat, by Aisha Buhari The Nation:
Why I visited APC Secretariat, by Aisha Buhari
PHOTO NEWS: First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Visits APC National Secretariat Mrs Buhari she was at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat to congratulate the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and to ... Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Visits APC National Secretariat Mrs Buhari she was at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat to congratulate the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and to ...
2023: Aisha Buhari lobbies support for female aspirants The Herald:
2023: Aisha Buhari lobbies support for female aspirants
2023: Aisha Buhari Visits APC Secretariat To lobby For women The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: Aisha Buhari Visits APC Secretariat To lobby For women
First Lady Aisha Buhari Visits APC Secretariat The Will:
First Lady Aisha Buhari Visits APC Secretariat
2023: Aisha Buhari storms APC Secretariat, lobbies support for female aspirants Nigerian Pilot:
2023: Aisha Buhari storms APC Secretariat, lobbies support for female aspirants


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 17 hours ago
5 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
7 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 Small girl, big God: Dancer Korra Obidi buys new car, congratulations pour in as she flaunts fancy SUV online - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Osun PDP primaries: Mob destroys, sets ablaze Adeleke's billboards - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info