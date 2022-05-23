Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians react after Peter Obi hits UK Prime Minister’s office (Photos)
PM News  - Obi, who left the shore of Nigeria last night was at Downing Street on Monday where he took some pictures and posted them on his Twitter page.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Visits UK Prime Minister's Residence Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, on Monday, was at the residence of the UK Prime Minister, No. 10 Downing Street.
