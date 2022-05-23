Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Policeman killed, eight arrested as violence rocks Cross River PDP primary
The Punch  - Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman during the House of Representatives primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Obudu, Cross River State.

