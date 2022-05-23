Policeman killed, eight arrested as violence rocks Cross River PDP primary

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
2
|
Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Deborah: 13 Muslim groups seek laws against blasphemy, jungle justice - Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Two fans charged following pitch invasion after Manchester City’s title win ⋆ - The Herald,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
South African pastor found guilty of raping 22-year-old man - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago