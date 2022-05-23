Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC releases fresh timetable for primary elections
News photo Daily Post  - The All Progressives Congress, APC, has issued a revised timetable of activities for its governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC reviews timetable for 2023 primary elections Peoples Daily:
APC reviews timetable for 2023 primary elections
APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries Premium Times:
APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries
2023: APC releases revised timetable for primary elections Peoples Gazette:
2023: APC releases revised timetable for primary elections
2023: Again, APC Adjusts Timetable, Releases New Date For Primaries Independent:
2023: Again, APC Adjusts Timetable, Releases New Date For Primaries
APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries - P.M. News PM News:
APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries - P.M. News
APC Further Adjusts Timetable For 2023 Primaries The Will:
APC Further Adjusts Timetable For 2023 Primaries
2023: Again, APC revises timetable, adjusts date for gubernatorial primaries, others The Street Journal:
2023: Again, APC revises timetable, adjusts date for gubernatorial primaries, others
APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries News Diary Online:
APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries
APC Releases Fresh Timetable For Primary Elections Naija News:
APC Releases Fresh Timetable For Primary Elections
#APC Releases Fresh Timetable For Primary Elections The Genius Media:
#APC Releases Fresh Timetable For Primary Elections


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 APC releases fresh timetable for primary elections - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 “Be careful who you have a child with, you may be digging your grave” – Reality star, Tega - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
7 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 18 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
10 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info