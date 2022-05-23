Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected cultists kill popular 'area boy' in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed an area boy popularly known as Wale Matasaka in Abeokuta, Ogun State. 

 

According to Vanguard, Wale was butchered in front of a po

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill another ‘area boy’ in Ogun Vanguard News:
Gunmen kill another ‘area boy’ in Ogun
Gunmen kill another popular Daily Post:
Gunmen kill another popular 'area boy' in Ogun
Gunmen kill another popular ‘area boy’ in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill another popular ‘area boy’ in Ogun
Popular ‘Area Boy’ Butchered To Death In Ogun Tori News:
Popular ‘Area Boy’ Butchered To Death In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Landlord, gateman arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old boy for ritual in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping colleague's 9-year-old daughter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 4 Killed In A'Ibom, Bayelsa As PDP Holds Reps, State Assembly Primaries - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 10 hours ago
7 War: Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity - US President, Biden - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Deborah: 13 Muslim groups seek laws against blasphemy, jungle justice - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
9 Court dissolves pastor's 13-year marriage over wife's affair with another pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 APC insists on screening Jonathan, Emefiele, Ngige - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info