More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated
The Guardian  - World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday, said the current outbreak of Monkeypox is evolving, even as it expects more cases to be identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

