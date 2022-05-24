Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Spills
Bukas Blog  - Self acclaimed journalist Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that Nigerian police force had stormed her house on Sunday, May 22nd after her social media drama with Tonto Dikeh to make an arrest.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto, Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Naija Loaded:
How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto, Kemi Olunloyo Reveals
How police officers stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo The Dabigal Blog:
How police officers stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo
How police officers stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
How police officers stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo
How police officers stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Lailas News:
How police officers stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo
“How policemen stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto”- Kemi Olunloyo Gist Lovers:
“How policemen stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto”- Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo Narrates How Policemen Stormed Her House After Fight With Tonto Dikeh iBrand TV:
Kemi Olunloyo Narrates How Policemen Stormed Her House After Fight With Tonto Dikeh
“How policemen stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto” Kemi Olunloyo spills Kemi Filani Blog:
“How policemen stormed my house to make an arrest after my fight with Tonto” Kemi Olunloyo spills


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Boko Haram insurgents kill six ISWAP members during rival clash in Borno - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 21 hours ago
5 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
6 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Orezi Announces New Collaboration With Wizkid | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info