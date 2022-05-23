Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Aremu Afolayan has tackled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the dwindling economy. Aremu who is currently in Dubai was surprised when he changed 6.500 Dihram to N1 million.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

